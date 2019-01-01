Join us at our FREE Readers' Choice 2019 Exclusive Winners Showcase

Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks
(VOTED Best Live Entertainment Venue & Best Live Music Venue)
101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015FREE ADMISSION

Join us for a full day of Seminars - Shopping - Entertainment - Giveaway Contests - Home Services - Food Samplings - Medical Information and much more from these Readers' Choice 2019 Winners:

Children's HealthCare

Pediatrician

Dan Mensch - Geico Lehigh Valley

Insurance Agency (Local Office)

Dr. Augello's Health and Body

Weight Loss Center

The Kiffle Kitchen Bakery

Bakery

Leader of the Pack

Pet Boarding Kennel
Pet Day Care
Pet Grooming
Pet Trainer

Manors of the Lehigh Valley

Assisted Living Facility
Personal Care Home

Mattress Fair

Mattress Store

Paul Wright Roofing

Roofing Contractor

Pool Pro

Pool/Spa Services

Quakertown Farmers Market

Flea Market

Red Robin - Lehigh Valley Restaurant Group

Burger (Local)
Kid-Friendly Restaurant

TimeWhy?s

Local Band

Walbert Animal Hospital

Veterinarian

Young’s Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment
Exhibitors list is updated daily. Check back often.

KIDS ZONE SPONSOR

Children's HealthCare

PREMIUM SPONSORS


Dr. Augello's Health & Body Makeover


Leader of the Pack


Manors of the Valley


Paul Wright Roofing